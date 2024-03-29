Ghost camp answer? Vacant campsites attract fines after 24 hours

Tasmania's parks and wildlife service is being urged to take action on ghost campers who leave empty tents at free camping sites to unofficially reserve prime spots.
Tasmanian National Park Association president Nick Sawyer said interstate solutions could be looked at as a starting point to introduce new rules.
For example, New South Wales has made it offence to leave campsites empty for 24 hours.
Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service manages several free campgrounds at various locations, such as the east coast's Bay of Fires Conservation Area and the north east's Water House Conservation Area.
There are currently no laws preventing people from setting up ghost camps at free campgrounds, but the issue frustrates locals and tourists as they look for campsites during peak times and find empty tents at unused sites.
The problem occurs in other Australian states and territories but refers to people booking campsites for more time than they intend to stay, or booking and then not showing up.
New South Wales responded to ghost camps by introducing rules where people cannot leave camp sites unattended for more than 24 hours, which is an approach being considered in Queensland.
Mr Sawyer said looking at how other states are managing the problem was a sensible place to start finding a solution.
"Powers under regulations will vary considerably from state to state and what works in New South Wales might not necessarily work in Tasmania," Mr Sawyer said.
"But it is an issue that keeps on cropping up and the parks and wildlife services need to do something to resolve it."
Mr Sawyer said introducing booking systems for free campgrounds was not the answer.
"We need to find a cheaper and easier solution," he said.
"It would require management in terms of formalising the camp sites and organising a booking system. This is a huge administrative load and for the few days a year that it is an issue it would probably be a bigger expense for parks and the state government than it is worth."
