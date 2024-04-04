The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Cheeky' ghost campers under national parks service spotlight

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated April 4 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Cheeky' ghost campers under national parks service spotlight
'Cheeky' ghost campers under national parks service spotlight

Tasmania's parks and wildlife service say it prefers a 'soft' approach against ghost camps after the problematic behaviour was reported at its campgrounds over the Easter holiday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.