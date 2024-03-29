'Broader picture': Beauty Point park manager has to ensure safety first

Josh Manticas has two prominent roles within the Beauty Point community: managing director and part owner of the Tourist Park, and West Tamar councillor.
The Beauty Point Tourist Park provides a home for both tourists passing through and long-term residents, many of whom are elderly.
Mr Manticas said he wanted to clarify that he was speaking to The Examiner as the park's managing director.
Manticas agreed to speak after long-term occupants of the tourist park said they feared eviction from park management due to non-compliance issues.
Further, the Beauty Point Tourist Park Residents Association was formed recently to promote the rights and interests of park occupants.
Mr Manticas said that due to his role in the business, he must prioritise the safety of all those involved in the park.
"Unfortunately, I've got the broader picture to look at, which is the safety and wellbeing of my staff, guests and visitors alike - and all of those others that occupy sites within our tourists park as well," Mr Manticas said.
"I've been here for four years, and I've moved five people on," he said.
"In every particular incident, it's been when there have been threats of violence or aggravating or aggressive behaviour demonstrated towards staff or others within the park.
"We've got no intention of moving [occupants] on if they're respectful in how they conduct themselves here on our property and within our business."
Mr Manticas said he is well aware of the vulnerability of many occupants and that the tourist park is often their last option before homelessness.
"They're not able to qualify for social housing, and they're not able to afford anything in the rental market-and so what we can provide is a vital service to a lot of people," he said.
"Caravan parks could play a much greater role in housing during this housing crisis."
In the past, Mr Manticas has advocated for legislation reforms to recognise and better protect those living in caravan parks.
"Caravan parks in Tasmania are not regulated. There is no legislation and no bylaws from a local government authority perspective," he said.
"It's something that I'm passionate about-making sure that we get it right and introduce it, not only for this park's benefit but for every other park in Tasmania."
Mr Manticas said if state legislation were implemented, it would take the burden off him to enforce park rules.
"When we're talking about legislative reform, let's make sure it's fit for purpose, and that also addresses the current needs of issues. So let's remove the barriers."
Mr Manticas said many "mistruths were being thrown around", reiterating that a set of park rules had been in place before his involvement.
"This is a set of rules that I've inherited, and that I've just continued to follow down a process," he said.
Mr Manticas said that due to the ongoing situation, aggressive behaviour has been demonstrated towards himself and park employees, some of which have been caught on CCTV.
"I've got obligations under the Work Health and Safety Act that if I don't take action, I'm then liable for their psychological stress and any damages they have to be subjected to."
Fran Bowerman has lived at the park for the last five years; she is also a park employee.
Mrs Bowerman said that since tensions have recently arisen, she has struggled.
"I found it really hard and have been a bit torn-not really torn, because I support Josh and how hard it's been-but it's been a struggle," she said.
"Nobody will talk to me."
Park manager Susan Byrnes said that while she doesn't live on-site, she still feels responsible for residents and staff.
"We feel like we're fighting a bit of an uphill battle, knowing that we're telling people true things and not being believed," she said.
Mrs Bowerman and Mrs Byrnes believe everybody wants the same thing: "More security, more rights."
"We have a lot of beautiful people living here, and I think really most of them just want to keep on doing that," Mrs Byrnes said.
"We've only got a very few people who want to make it harder, wanting to press their points without understanding, really, that we all want the same thing: more security for the people who live here."
