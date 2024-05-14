Love of game shone through when Kikoak had doubts about AFLW footy dream

Following the setback of missing out on being drafted, Launceston-based footballer Tunisha Kikoak kept her head up.
Her hopes were high after a strong 2023 season with the Tasmania Devils and being named in expert Kevin Sheehan's top 30 draft prospects.
"Honestly, not getting drafted, it hurt, but I think I've also learned a lot and it also made me more determined to be picked up," she said.
"So I went back to the Devils and started training harder and it's paid off."
Kikoak has been signed by Fremantle's AFLW outfit and made her first trip over last week to meet her teammates and play in a scrimmage match against West Coast.
The ruck/forward is the replacement player for Kiara Bowers, following Bowers' pregnancy announcement.
"I'm quite happy and proud of myself for (getting) through it because there were times where I'm like 'I'm not 100 per cent sure, I don't know if I want to keep going'," Kikoak said.
"Then I just thought of how much I love the game and it just made me want to keep going."
Her determination caught of the eye of Fremantle list manager Darryn Fry who monitored her form for the Devils.
"It was quite an emotional response from Tunisha, when speaking of her initial disappointment. There was a burn in the belly for her, after missing out in the AFLW draft in 2023," he said.
Kikoak, who has also played with Old Scotch and North Launceston, explained she got an exemption from the AFL to play as an over-ager for the Devils this year and she took the opportunity with both hands.
The 19-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, she said she felt there was an opportunity to step up and provide leadership for her younger teammates.
Surprised is genuinely how Kikoak felt about getting signed as she said didn't know it was possible.
"(The aim was) just to keep playing consistent footy and win games and I didn't know that it was an opportunity to be picked up mid-season," she said.
"So I was also surprised by that as well and I thought 'at the end of the year, I'll enter in the draft again and see what happens' but it happened a bit earlier."
The Dockers kept the surprise well with Kikoak unaware a Zoom meeting about a contract was coming her way.
She was asked to do what she thought was a routine medical screening in Hobart and didn't think anything of it as she had heard clubs request for that from time-to-time.
Then Fry messaged her to do what she thought would be just a follow-up to the medical.
The next thing the Rae and Partners law firm receptionist was on Zoom call from her work with Fremantle staff, including coach Lisa Webb.
It's no wonder she had a look of genuine shock and joy upon being offered a contract in the video Fremantle shared last week.
"It was pure shock and I couldn't believe that it happened and I was at work ... I was in my work uniform," the former Newstead College and Prospect High student said.
The Dockers' pre-season starts on June 3 and the AFLW season starts on the last weekend in August.
