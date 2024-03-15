Beauty Point Tourist Park residents form association to protect their rights

Beauty Point caravan park residents have taken matters into their own hands by forming an association protecting their interests and rights.
The newly registered Beauty Point Tourist Park Residents Association (BPTPRA) was formed after permanent residents "overwhelmingly agreed to assess issues relating to possible Code of Conduct violations" from park management.
The formation of the association means actions can be taken on behalf of the park residents, many of whom are elderly and have existing health issues.
Committee member of the association Steve Shaw said residents see the "current climate [of the park] as intimidating, bullying and overly controlling".
Mr Shaw said forming the association "will allow one stronger voice (instead of the 80 individual ones) to regain the lifestyle that was previously enjoyed".
He said the residents hope to "begin the process of returning the park to where it once was...a lovely, enjoyable 'forever home' place to live".
Caravan park residents and concerned community members have held several meetings where allegations against park management were aired. They claim that park management actions have detrimentally impacted their welfare and quality of life.
According to a letter from park management, two former park residents were evicted from their site due to "subsequent breaches...of behavioural standards".
A previous response from park management said this was due to numerous instances of non-compliance, and "the individuals' subsequent actions, including threats and aggression towards one of our directors, have necessitated immediate action".
The residents in question have since sought legal representation. A letter from their lawyers stated their clients are "suffering mental health issues and receiving medical treatment".
"Their conditions are worsening since they have been unlawfully forced from their home and rendered homeless," they said.
The ongoing dispute between park residents and management comes after a letter from management on February 26 indicating possible evictions and stating that West Tamar Council was "presently investigating numerous building compliance matters".
West Tamar Council has reiterated that "no formal investigation has begun".
A media release from the BPTPRA called for support from the government and councils, as there is currently no "appropriate legislation to work with".
"There is no legislation that covers permanent living in caravan parks in Tasmania, but such legislation has been in force for years in the mainland states," the letter said.
The Examiner has approached Beauty Point park management for comment.
