Launceston star earns Rising Star nomination after standout performances

North Melbourne's Colby McKercher has been recognised by the AFL - nominated for the annual rising star award.
The 18-year-old had 30 disposals (21 kicks), 596 metres gained, six intercepts and five score involvements in the Kangaroos' round-nine loss to Gold Coast on Saturday night.
It was the third consecutive week that the Launceston product recorded 30 or more disposals, doing so against Adelaide and St Kilda in rounds seven and eight respectively.
North Melbourne selected McKercher with pick two of the 2023 AFL draft, becoming the highest selected player out of the Tasmanian Devils/Mariners pathway.
Since then, he has played every match this season despite an injury scare in round five against Geelong where he was subbed out after a knock to the ribs.
Coming into the AFL system, the former Kings Meadows High School student had an exceptional season of junior football, winning the Morrish Medal alongside Patrick Hughes despite only playing eight Tasmania Devils games.
He also finished second in the Larke Medal behind fellow Tasmanian Ryley Sanders, who collected 42 disposals for the Western Bulldogs' VFL team this weekend.
Other players nominated for this season's rising star are Matt Roberts, Ollie Dempsey, George Wardlaw, Harvey Gallagher, Sam Darcy, Harley Reid, Darcy Wilson, Jake Rogers and Caleb Windsor.
