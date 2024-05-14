Proponents of methanol fuel plant near Burnie secure $172M in funding

The company planning to build a $1.5 billion methanol-based fuel plant in North-West Tasmania claims it is a step closer to realising the project after securing a $172 million funding commitment from Japanese investors.
A spokesman for HIF Global Asia Pacific said the investment from Japanese energy company Idemitsu Kosan would help fund the company's 'e-fuels' project near Hampshire, 30 kilometres south of Burnie.
"[This] will help us advance our engineering design work and keep us on schedule to enter construction in 2026," the spokesman said.
"It's a big step forward for the project to have a company of this scale and level of expertise on board."
Under the funding deal announced this week, Idemitsu Kosan will invest in HIF Global and also agreed to work towards agreements to purchase fuel once plants are operational.
The deal encompasses HIF's fuel plants in other countries as well as in Tasmania.
Idemitsu Kosan chief operating officer Susumu Nibuya said the company was initially focussing on fuels like the e-methanol to be produced near Burnie as a way to reduce the company's carbon footprint.
"We are eager to learn from HIF Global, a pioneer in e-methanol with extensive expertise in this field. Together, we aspire to develop a market for e-methanol and synthetic fuels," he said.
Representatives of the Japanese company are understood to have met with the state government and expressed interest in importing the fuels that could be produced near Burnie.
If built, HIF's Tasmanian fuel plant would produce up to 100 million litres per year of carbon-neutral 'e-fuels', including green methanol.
The project would also create approximately 200 permanent jobs across the North-West Coast.
The plant would produce hydrogen via electrolysis, and then combine it with recycled carbon dioxide to produce carbon neutral 'e-fuels', which can be used in existing internal combustion engines.
HIF Global is due to make a final investment decision on whether to go ahead with the project in 2025, and if approved, the plant could enter production by late 2028 or early 2029.
But there are numerous obstacles facing the project before then, including securing electricity supply as well as high-voltage power connections to the site.
The proposed plant would require significant volumes of energy to operate, and Hydro Tasmania has little to spare, while potential alternatives such as the Robbins Island wind farm have been caught up with legal and regulatory delays.
The project was also set back by TasNetworks, which put off plans to build a high-voltage cable near the site of the plant after a cost blowout in a related project.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan said a solution would be found, but discussions were put on hold at the start of the year after the state election was called.
It is understood meetings to discuss a solution have now resumed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.