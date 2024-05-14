Tiny Homes' 12-unit development at Scottsdale officially opens to public

To mitigate Launceston's ongoing housing crisis, Tiny Homes Tasmania has completed a 12-unit development at Scottsdale and held an official open day for the public.
The houses are built for long-term renters and are available to anyone in the community, including healthcare workers.
Tiny Homes Tasmania founder Jason Zadow held an open day for the public on the evening of May 9 to view some of the homes in the Scottsdale development.
"We had over 100 people out there, which was great.
"We had a barbecue and showed around a lot of Scottsdale locals who were interested in having a look, but also people who were interested in purchasing tiny homes themselves," Mr Zadow said.
The founder opened four of their builds: one was a one-bedroom, and the other was a fully furnished two-bedroom.
The other two were containers from Tiny Homes' workshop used for display purposes.
The residents living in the development have already provided feedback on how comfortable the Tiny Homes are.
"The residents are happy they've each got their own personal space, they feel secure that it is all behind gates, and have everything they need in there. So they seem to be quite comfortable, Mr Zadow said.
He said the only thing left to go into the development is the NBN internet service, which will happen within the next week.
"We'd love to do more [projects] and get other developers involved in a similar style of work.
"We've probably got another 15 [Tiny Homes] in planning, and we will be working on those once they get approved.
"And we just started on three new ones this morning," Mr Zadow said.
The Tiny Homes founder said he was happy his company could now show another example of their work to interested parties moving forward.
Mr Zadow said he hopes to work with the state government and housing bodies in the future and help alleviate part of the state's housing crisis.
"We can discuss all this with a few more interested people and see what we can do.
"For now we'd like to thank the Scottsdale community. It's been excellent working down there," Mr Zadow said.
