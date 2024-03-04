Beauty Point park management says they've 'encountered instances of non-compliance'

Beauty Point Tourist Park managing director and part owner Josh Manticas claims residents have not complied with park rules, which has led to "aggressive and intimidating" confrontations.
Mr Manticas' claim comes after park residents held several meetings regarding threats of possible evictions from park management.
Beauty Point caravan park residents said they feared eviction after management reports of non-compliance with planning, building and plumbing regulations.
"Regrettably, we have encountered instances of non-compliance with our park rules, which have unfortunately escalated into aggressive and intimidating behaviour," Mr Manticas said.
"It is unfortunate that such incidents have occurred, but it is important to note that they are not isolated.
"As a park management team, we deal with a variety of issues delicately and with the utmost care."
Mr Manticas said park management was committed to ensuring and maintaining a "safe and welcoming environment" and "positive experience for all" through the collaboration of staff and visitors.
"In instances where rules aren't followed, we reserve the right as landowners and business owners to remove individuals from our property," he said.
West Tamar Council maintains that park management decides on evictions or demolitions and categorically states that no formal investigation has begun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.