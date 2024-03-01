Beauty Point caravan park residents fearing eviction after fire inspections

Beauty Point caravan park residents fear eviction after reports of non-compliance with planning, building and plumbing regulations.
West Tamar Council chief executive Kristen Desmond said the council is "currently assessing that information to determine our next steps".
"However, from the council's perspective, I can state categorically that no formal investigation has begun.
"The Beauty Point Tourist Park is approved for visitor accommodation."
Residents held three meetings this week after a letter from the park's management said West Tamar Council would be "investigating" the park for potential non-compliance.
Park residents have been threatened with eviction if they do not comply, with some claiming that they have already been evicted.
During residents' meetings, allegations were aired against park management.
The Examiner understands park management undertook legitimate fire safety inspections on residents' structures.
Some residents claim park management actions have detrimentally impacted their welfare and quality of life.
Park resident Kerry Webb said his dispute was over a picket fence.
"I'm my wife's carer. We had a nice fence up in front of our little property," he said
"That was approved 12 months ago, in January last year.
"Two weeks ago, a staff member visited our house for a fire inspection. The next day, we got a notice that we had 14 days to pull all that fence and existing garden, a carport, and the $ 8,000 roof I put on the whole complex.
"I went up to the office, and I was a bit upset; I now have an interim restraining order on me for 12 months. And I was evicted by the police on the Monday just gone this week.
"I just want to go back to our little home."
Around 80 Beauty Point residents attended a meeting on March 1.
Ms Desmond said the council was not responsible for park management's decisions.
"Any demolition or eviction decisions will be a matter for Beauty Point Tourist Park management, not the Council," Ms Desmond said.
"Council encourages anyone looking to undertake any building work to first seek advice from us as well as a suitably qualified building surveyor to understand what approvals may be required."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.