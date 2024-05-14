Lock them in! Hawks, Saints should be Devils' first Launceston AFL rivals

Saturday's AFL match at UTAS Stadium taught us two things.
No, one of them isn't that St Kilda are a poor football side - although that can be argued - but these things are more significant to Tasmania.
Firstly, supporters will turn up if given something worth supporting.
Although Launceston's first AFL game of the season featured teams sitting 14th and 15th on the ladder, a rich history of community involvement helped draw a strong crowd.
It was the first time since pre-Covid (!!) that more than 15,000 fans made the trip down Invermay Road for an AFL contest.
I don't want to flog a parochial dead horse, but compare that to the AFL's lousy fixturing of North Melbourne v Adelaide in Hobart earlier this season, where only 5365 people turned up.
Secondly, and more importantly, upon entry into the AFL, Tasmania should regularly face Hawthorn and St Kilda at UTAS Stadium.
The weekend's contest painted a clear picture for the future of football in Launceston at a time where that future is riddled with uncertainty.
The expectation is four Tasmania Devils home matches will be played in Launceston, with the other seven at the proposed new stadium in Hobart.
People in Northern Tasmania care about these two teams, so why not throw them a bone and campaign for the Devils to face them in their own backyards?
I know what you're thinking, it's the AFL's decision and not the club themselves, but to ignore the weekend's efforts would be moronic.
The dynamic of Saturday's crowd was interesting enough, with about a 60-40 split between Hawks and Saints.
Imagine a freshly-redeveloped UTAS Stadium full of generations of Hawthorn fans and newly painted-on Tasmanian supporters battling it out in full voice.
Several weeks ago, my colleague Ben Hann, who is a lovely fella despite what they say about him, ran a poll asking which teams the Devils should play at UTAS Stadium.
Understandably, Collingwood, Carlton and Essendon - the country's three biggest sides - all ranked favourably but realistically, those matches are likely to be played in the state's capital, if not the MCG.
Following that, Richmond, Geelong, Hawthorn, St Kilda and Sydney were the favoured options, but those teams out of favour with the Launceston public were almost as interesting.
Only four of 68 respondents wanted to see the South Australian sides and five for Fremantle, West Coast Eagles and Western Bulldogs.
Between them, those five teams have featured in 47 of the 89 fixtures at York Park/Aurora Stadium/UTAS Stadium.
Doesn't that suggest people are sick of seeing the same sides?
They'd even rather see expansion sides Gold Coast and GWS, who may be playing attractive football but have minimal support bases compared to those listed above.
The 15,112 people that walked through the gates on Saturday should not be ignored, but the worry is they will be by 2028.
