'There is a gap in the state's housing plan' says former Launceston mayor

The number of people sleeping rough in Launceston has grown from 30-40 in 2020 to an estimated 150 in September 2023, according to the 2023 State of the City report, with winter fast approaching.
Homeless figures are likely to be higher when including the people living in temporary accommodation.
People are sleeping rough in tents, cars, or in overcrowded and unsafe accommodation around the city.
More than 4,600 people are on Tasmania's social housing waitlist, and Launceston currently has less than 1.1 per cent private rental vacancies.
Former Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten told The Examiner that the state government has yet to provide a housing solution for the next five years, and it will take time to build enough houses.
Earlier this year, the council unanimously endorsed a statement of commitment on homelessness, a document mayor Matthew Garwood said was the "next step forward" for the council.
Many locals are asking if the council is doing enough.
As a former CEO of City Mission, Mr van Zetten knows how tough it is for people experiencing homelessness.
"Building more houses demonstrates good intention [by the government] and understanding of the immediate issue. But there is no recognition of the immediate need. It will take many years for the houses to be built," Mr van Zetten said.
Mr van Zetten has been working alongside other community sector volunteers, Kath Hawkins and Liz Bowerman, to point out the flaw in the current housing plan.
The team say an initial solution can be found in low-cost, FIFO-style accommodation and amenities blocks, which can be quickly erected for mining camps or used as a form of emergency housing in times of floods.
While Mr van Zetten points out that it is not a perfect solution, "it is a solution used by work forces around the globe" and "it's not the sub-standard tent solution we are currently accepting for our most vulnerable."
A large, flat parcel of land that will revert to the Department of Housing and is close to core services has been identified and put forward to politicians and Homes Tasmania as part of the solution.
With only three months until winter, the problem's urgency looms greater without intervention.
Mr van Zetten said, "Politicians running for state elections in Bass and Lyons need to commit to providing dignified, secure interim accommodation for our vulnerable homeless people. Housing is a human right."
City Mission: 6335 3000
Housing is a Human Right: 1300 369 711
Homes Tasmania: 1300 665 663
