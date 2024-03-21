The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'There is a gap in the state's housing plan' says former Launceston mayor

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
March 21 2024 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New houses are being built in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
New houses are being built in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

The number of people sleeping rough in Launceston has grown from 30-40 in 2020 to an estimated 150 in September 2023, according to the 2023 State of the City report, with winter fast approaching.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I want to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.