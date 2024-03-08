Labor commits to turning new apartments into public housing

Labor has made a commitment to purchase 20 per cent of 2000 newly developed apartments to use as social and government housing if it wins the state election.
Labor leader Rebecca White on Friday said the commitment would help reduce the housing waiting list and bring certainty to developers.
"This will supply them with the confidence to make those investment decisions and bring more houses to market," she said.
The party this week set a target for 2000 new apartments to be build in Tasmania over four years.
Labor's housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad said the state's public housing waiting list had doubled over the past decade and people were waiting four times longer for a home.
As well as a policy to purchase 400 new apartments for public and social housing over four years, the party will set up a planning dashboard to hold councils accountable for housing approvals and will reward those that perform well with additional infrastructure funding.
It has committed to get more people trained to build apartments through Master Builder's Taasmania Hi-Vis Army training.
The Liberals on Friday pledged to raise the tax-free threshold for land tax by $25,000 to $125,000, if re-elected.
Liberal leader Jeremy Rockliff and treasury spokesman Michael Ferguson in a joint statement this morning said this would mean 4400 Tasmanians would no longer receive a land tax bill.
The party doubled the tax-free threshold from $25,000 to $50,000 in 2021 and doubled it again from $50,000 to $100,00 in 2022.
Mr Rockliff said these actions had delivered tax relief to nearly 70,000 property owners of up to $800 a year since 2021.
Housing Industry Association state acting executive director Benjamin Price praised Labor's planning dashboard proposal and the Liberals' land tax commitment.
"The Tasmanian Liberals' commitments to cut, or reduce, land tax will go a long way to incentivise newly constructed homes being made available for rent, increasing the supply of housing for Tasmanians, and allowing more Tasmanians to realise their dreams of home ownership," he said.
"Tasmanian Labor's announcement today, committing to create a planning dashboard, is also welcomed.
"Performance monitoring of local government is something that HIA has been calling for, to increase accountability of local government councils in the planning and building approval process."
