Council makes a commitment on homelessness, but is it enough?

City of Launceston councillors have laid out their intentions to help solve homelessness, however there are doubts it will mean much without action to back them up.
The council unanimously endorsed a statement of commitment on homelessness, a document mayor Matthew Garwood said was the "next step forward" for the council.
He said it would not solve the issue overnight, as homelessness was a complex issue and required a multi-faceted approach, however it would help guide future actions.
"It will enable the City of Launceston to act strategically in its response, with a person centred, dignity-first focus," Cr Garwood said.
"While the council will continue to explore a range of opportunities to assist those doing it tough and the wider community, this statement is the framework within which we'll act."
The document received praise around the council table, and deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said it marked a significant shift in the council's attitude compared to two years ago.
Back then, he said, homelessness was considered beyond the council's remit.
Councillor Danny Gibson said it demonstrated leadership, and councillor Andrea Dawkins foresaw the council being asked to step up further and look at what services it could provide to homeless people.
Councillor George Razay, a member of the council's homelessness advisory committee, said he was optimistic the statement would lead to further development, as it would help identify key problems.
Councillor Tim Walker, chairman of the committee, told The Examiner the statement was a "good start" and reflected the vast amount of work done by all stakeholders.
Cr Walker said there was more to be done, and he wanted to see the council "give some teeth" to its homelessness policies and take tangible steps sooner rather than later.
"It's a great document, but it's only ever going to be a statement unless we give some teeth to the beast," he said.
"That's what I've been pushing - for us to make a more substantial material commitment to doing something."
He said he was wary of creating Launceston's equivalent of Skid Row, but there was plenty the council could do to help the long-term homeless within its existing powers and budget.
This included nominating sites where people could camp temporarily, installing homeless-friendly street furniture and upgrading amenities around the city like adding hot water to showers at Cataract Gorge.
Cr Walker also suggested forming more partnerships like the one with St Vincent de Paul Society to use facilities at the Kings Meadows YMCA.
The committee chairman said the council's attitude had changed, shifting towards actively helping the homeless, but there was still a reluctance to make bold moves.
"Let's do something substantial," Cr Walker said.
"Let the rest of the country turn around and say 'look what Launceston is doing'.
"Once the council began something like that, all sorts of individuals and businesses would lend their support. A lot of people want to help, but at the moment all you can do is give money to City Mission."
Homelessness in Launceston skyrocketed following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number of people without adequate accommodation increased by 87 per cent between 2016 and 2021.
The number of rough sleepers nearly quintupled over that same period.
The draft statement of commitment endorsed by councillors will be circulated to the public for a four-week consultation period in the coming weeks.
It includes seven key principles the council says it will adhere to, and some broad actions the council plans to undertake to achieve "lasting positive change".
The seven principles are:
