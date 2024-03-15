Beauty Point caravan park residency dispute has court upshot

A Launceston magistrate granted a 12-month restraining order in relation to a dispute over a resident's former occupancy of the Beauty Point Tourist Park.
Tourist Park part-owner Joshua Manticas applied through the Launceston Magistrates Court for final orders restraining Kerry Webb, a former caravan park resident.
A lawyer for Mr Manticas, Matthew Williams, and a lawyer for Mr Webb, James Oxley, told magistrate Simon Brown that matters of disagreement had resolved.
Mr Oxley said that Mr Webb agreed to final orders without making any admissions about behaviour alleged in an application.
Some amendments were made to the application.
An interim restraint order was made on February 15 2024.
The terms of the order restrain Mr Webb from stalking, threatening, abusing or assaulting Mr Manticas, a West Tamar councillor.
Mr Brown said Mr Webb should not approach Mr Manticas directly or indirectly except a) to discuss a court appearance and b) in writing regarding occupancy of a caravan park at 36 West Arm Rd Beauty Point.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.