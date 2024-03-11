Beauty Point Tourist Park residents fighting back against evictions

Beauty Point Tourist Park residents say they will fight back against evictions.
Concerned community members will meet this week to form an association representing all park residents' interests.
Approximately 40 to 50 residents attended a community meeting on March 8, where the decision to formally fight back was made.
Beauty Point resident Steve Shaw said the park residents "overwhelmingly supported seeking further legal advice towards a possible class action regarding contractual and pain and suffering type issues".
"They also were overwhelmingly in support of seeking further advice or taking the matter further...in respect of possible breaches of the Work with Vulnerable People legislation," he said.
Mr Shaw said the residents also favour building a case to the West Tamar Council "in respect of their code of conduct, such that breaches that may be detected from this investigation would go to them for assessment".
Mr Shaw said he was not speaking on behalf of the residents at the meeting but rather providing his perspective.
A meeting was held on March 11 to form the Beauty Point Tourist Park Association and select committee members to "represent residents".
"As soon as this board is registered, I will be seeking advice - because I hopefully will be on that committee - in terms of action we can take to restrain the [park] management or other persons involved in the Beauty Point Tourist Park to refrain from writing such newsletters [that indicate residents would be evicted]," Mr Shaw said.
In a letter, lawyers for two of the park's evicted residents said "we confirm that, almost 8 years ago our clients commenced residing at the Beauty Point Tourist Park."
"Since that time, they have made fortnightly payments to the Park by direct debit from their bank account to entitle them to continue residing at the Park," they said.
"As a result of the way in which [park management] have unlawfully treated our clients, they are suffering mental health issues and receiving medical treatment. Their conditions are worsening since they have been unlawfully forced from their home and rendered homeless."
They maintain that the two residents "sought and received approval for any and all works undertaken at the site".
This comes after letters to the two residents from park management stated a "history of non-compliance" and asked them to vacate their site.
