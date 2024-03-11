The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Beauty Point Tourist Park residents fighting back against evictions

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
March 11 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents and several concerned community members attended a meeting about the future of the caravan park, March 1. Picture by Paul Scambler
Residents and several concerned community members attended a meeting about the future of the caravan park, March 1. Picture by Paul Scambler

Beauty Point Tourist Park residents say they will fight back against evictions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.