Exactly how close is Legana's new oval to the Highway?

Motorists should have no fear of cricket balls when the new Legana Oval opens.
The widened West Tamar Highway appears well within striking distance from the newly-laid pitch, but Legana Cricket Club's Chris Demeyer says the ground "looks a lot closer than it is".
According to West Tamar Council, the distance from the middle of the oval to the highway is 150 metres - a bridge too far for even the state's most powerful batters.
Westbury skipper Dan Murfet, who has played with famous big-hitters Dane Anderson and Jesse Digney, said sixes travelling 100 metres or more were rare even in elite-level cricket.
He said Kieren Hume's 101-metre six at the NTCA Ground and a Nick Spencer special that travelled a similar distance over the Westbury pavilion were among the biggest hits he'd seen.
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (153 metres) and Australia's Brett Lee (130 metres) top the charts for the biggest sixes recorded in international cricket.
West Tamar Council's acting mayor Jess Greene said the council had not received any public queries about the oval's location, which was largely determined by the Department of Education.
"Council has no concerns regarding [the oval's] perceived proximity to the currently under-construction highway," Cr Greene said.
"The oval will also feature large capture netting around the western end of the ground behind the goal-posts, similar to those at UTAS Stadium.
"Equally, the distance from the centre of the oval to the highways is some 150 metres, which council believes is more than adequate."
Cr Green said a vegetative buffer zone including "significant tree plantings" would add further screening between the highway and oval.
Northern Tasmania has several other cricket grounds that could give passing or parking motorists more cause for concern.
Gorge Road is just an 80-metre straight hit from Trevallyn oval, while a top-edged hook would only need to travel 60-odd metres to reach the road.
The existing Legana oval has several homes within an 80-metre radius, and cars parked around the perimeter fencing are well and truly in the firing line.
"It happens at Legana quite regularly because the car park's next to the ground," Mr Demeyer said.
"There's always a live chance when there's cars parked or driving near cricket grounds, the same as houses. Not just a ball hitting on the full, but a ball bouncing over a roadway or carpark depending on the facility."
The new oval heralds the start of a long-awaited move for Legana Cricket Club.
"My understanding is that this move has been on the table for 15 years," Mr Demeyer said.
"I became president of the Legana Cricket Club 10 years ago and there was a hold on all things development for us because we were moving in the next five years."
With the ground now nearing completion, the club hopes to have juniors using the new facility as soon as November.
Mr Demeyer hopes that plans for a new clubroom at the site won't be far behind.
"Realistically we wont be able to play men's cricket there until there's a facility, so it's a still a little way off, but it's closer than it's ever been which is exciting for us."
The oval will also provide welcome relief for Bridgenorth Football Club.
The Parrots have been using Launceston Christian School as a second training ground since 2018, but will now have a venue much closer to home.
"We've outgrown just the one oval we've currently got and for the last six years we've used an alternate venue for one of our teams," club president Bobby Beams said.
"Having this one there on our doorstep will be very beneficial."
