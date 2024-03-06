Tamar River ship dumpers to pay for boat removal under new laws

The state government has announced details of new legislation that would finally rid the Tamar River of its decades-old problem with abandoned ships.
The new laws are set to be tabled this year and will give authorities new powers to deal with derelict vessels in Tasmanian waterways.
The proposed legislation includes:
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said the laws would be "as tough as they need to be".
"Derelict vessels are a particular problem in the Tamar River where a number have been left abandoned, including as a result of bankruptcy and the death of owners," Mr Ferguson said.
"Abandoned vessels have been allowed to legally shift from privately-held assets to expensive public liabilities, with some owners, including the beneficiaries of deceased estates, having no legal responsibility for the cost of remediation.
"Why should the Tasmanian people be forced to stump up the costs to remove vessels that were nostalgic interests of owners who have failed to keep the vessels in a seaworthy condition?
"It's an eyesore not just for visitors, but for the people who call this our home."
A collection of high-profile vessels have been left to rot in the upper reaches of the Tamar River.
Historic dredge Ponrabbel II has been sitting underwater near Kings Wharf since September, while the wrecks of Harry O'May, Cape Bruny and Cape Forestier are tied up outside Tamar Valley Dairy.
At least two other vessels have sunk on the other side of the river, including a yacht that has been underwater for more than seven years.
Often times only its mast is visible.
Mr Ferguson said the new laws would enforce the removal of existing shipwrecks, and prevent vessels being left abandoned in the future.
"The new laws will be a major headache for anybody who thought they could walk away from an ownership they had renounced to become a public liability," he said.
"We recognise there will be significant work involved here, but [we need] the lawful powers to be able to stop more vessels from sinking and secondly, to be able to recover the cost of removing wrecks that are cluttering up the river.
"It's about closing the gate as well as dealing with the issues that are more obvious."
Authorities have not previously had the power to enforce the removal of derelict ships from Tasmanian waterways.
In 2012, a court case found in favour of Ponrabbel II's then-owner Peter Smith after Marine and Safety Tasmania attempted to remove the vessel from the Tamar.
Silo Hotel owner Errol Stewart said the aesthetics of Launceston deserved better than boats "underwater or on their side".
"There needs to be more awareness that you can't just dump your boat in the river and walk away and leave it, somebody's got to be responsible for it," he said.
"I think the government of the day should come in and have a police officer or maritime officer look at a vessel and say 'this vessel needs to come out of the water'.
"If we left a vehicle in the middle of the road somewhere that's exactly what you'd do.
"I think there should be more policing of it and then once that happens people will take more responsibility - as they should."
