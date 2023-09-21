The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ponrabbel II sinks at Kings Wharf, Tamar clean-up push continues

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A push to remove a derelict vessel from Kings Wharf may end up in court for the second time since 2012.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.