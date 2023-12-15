'Had a gutful': Minister vows to rid Tamar of abandoned ships

Tamar River boat dumpers have been hit with a stern warning - you're on notice.
Shipwrecks have littered the Tamar for decades, including a collection of vessels in the stretch between Home Point and Tailrace.
The sunken wrecks of Ponrabbel II, Cape Bruny and Cape Forestier sit submerged in the water, while the Harry O'May has become infested with seagulls.
On the other side of the river, a sunken yacht has been left to rot for more than seven years.
But after decades being hamstrung by the Marine and Safety Authority Act 1997, including a 2012 court case that found in favour of Ponrabbel II's then-owner, authorities could soon have the power to clean up the river.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said new laws to better manage the financial and environmental risks posed by derelict ships could be in place as soon as 2024.
"I think we've all had a gutful of derelict vessels being left to the community to deal with instead of their rightful owners," Mr Ferguson said.
"The former government brought in laws to force owners to take responsibility for derelict vessels, but those laws apparently haven't worked.
"When we took one owner to court, the owner won the case and didn't have to remove their vessel. That vessel is now underwater.
"Frankly, we've had enough of a terrible situation and we will step in. I am awaiting advice on making changes to the law to ensure owners take their responsibilities seriously."
The Harry O'May, Cape Bruny and Cape Forestier are again the subject of legal proceedings after late shipping identity Les Dick's family refused ownership of the vessels.
The Examiner revealed last month that Parks and Wildlife were pursuing a "lengthy and protracted legal process" to determine responsibility for the ships.
Mr Ferguson said vessel owners had a responsibility to the community not to leave derelict ships in the Tamar.
"The government intends to introduce laws to fix this in 2024," Mr Ferguson said.
"I will be sure to consult the community before taking this to Parliament, but owners who have tried to disown their vessels are on notice.
"They are now warned to meet their obligations to society rather than avoid them.
"Boat owners will be made responsible for their deteriorating private assets becoming public liabilities as the situation in the Tamar River demonstrates."
