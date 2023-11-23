The Examiner
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Dick's estate refuses ownership of Tamar River shipwrecks

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated November 24 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three derelict ships on the Tamar River shoreline are once more at the centre of a legal battle. Pictures by Craig George
Three derelict ships on the Tamar River shoreline are once more at the centre of a legal battle. Pictures by Craig George

Three derelict ships on the Tamar River are once more the subject of legal proceedings after the family of late shipping identity Les Dick has refused ownership of the vessels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.