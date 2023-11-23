Dick's estate refuses ownership of Tamar River shipwrecks

Three derelict ships on the Tamar River are once more the subject of legal proceedings after the family of late shipping identity Les Dick has refused ownership of the vessels.
The Harry O'May ferry, Cape Bruny tug and the hull of the Cape Forestier have long sat abandoned outside 'Port Leslie' in Invermay.
The latter two vessels are submerged underwater, while the Harry O'May has become infested with seagulls.
More than 13 years since a Launceston magistrate ordered then-owners Mr Dick and Mark O'Brien to relocate the three ships to a MAST-approved location within 12 months, authorities are again pushing to have the boats removed.
In a statement, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said it was working with several government agencies to determine responsibility for the ships.
"A bankrupt deceased estate disclaimed the derelict tugboat Cape Bruny, and the derelict ferry Harry O'May, along with a nearby barge," a PWS spokesperson said.
"Whilst the boats are not owned by PWS they are presently moored in waters managed by PWS following their removal from Kings Wharf some time ago.
"Responsibility for these vessels continues to be subject to a lengthy and protracted legal process.
"PWS is currently working with relevant agencies, including the Department of State Growth, MAST and the EPA, to determine the best approach to the management of these vessels."
A similar process is being followed for another wreck several hundred metres up the river.
Ponrabbel II, which has sat on the Tamar shoreline for nearly 50 years, has been underwater since September.
Marine and Safety Tasmania said it was also working to determine ownership of the vessel after its owner Peter Smith died in 2019.
"MAST has contacted the estate of the owners of the Ponrabbel II; the legislative process is being followed in relation to this matter," a statement read.
Abandoned ships have long been an issue in the Tamar River, however, authorities say they have not had the jurisdiction required to ensure vessels are kept seaworthy.
Earlier this year, the state government announced it was drafting new legislation to give PWS and MAST greater powers to manage abandoned vessels in Tasmanian waterways.
Launceston businessman Errol Stewart said he didn't believe enough had been done to clean up the river.
"They've been trying to do that for 30 years," he said.
"The only thing you can do is take them out of the water, but you've got to have a willingness and I don't believe anybody's willing to do anything about it at all."
