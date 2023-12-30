Returning Blues teenager drawing early comparisons to AFL draftees

After two years and two under-16 premierships at South Launceston, it was time for Lucas Wootton to return home to Launceston.
Named All-Australian at this year's under-16 national championships, Wootton played his early junior football at Launceston before making the move to the Bulldogs.
"It was pretty exciting to return as it was my old club, I've got a few mates here and it's pretty professional down here - it's really good," he said.
"It was really good at South, playing under-16s there, winning two premierships there is something that was really exciting."
Despite spending most of his pre-season so far with the Tasmania Devils, Wootton has already caught the eye of Launceston coach Mitch Thorp.
So much so that the 16-year-old has drawn early comparisons to recent Blues draftees Colby McKercher and James Leake.
"I've been around footy a little while now and he certainly demonstrates the behaviours of a professional young man," Thorp said.
"He's very professional in the gym and at training and his standards are as high as I've probably seen, certainly in the Colby McKercher and James Leake category when it comes to the initial impression I've got from him.
"Obviously he's got a little bit of a way to go before he reaches their level but he's tracking really nicely, he's really diligent and I'm super excited to see what he can do at Devils level and then some senior football throughout the year at Launnie."
Wootton said it would be a "pretty cool experience" to play senior football for Launceston, having grown up watching the Blues in the TSL.
He's also loved watching the likes of McKercher, Leake and Arie Schoenmaker take the next step in their football career.
"It's really inspiring to look up to them and know that they've been through Launnie and Devils," he said.
"It's pretty cool because last year I trained with them and seeing them first hand was really good."
Having seen footage of Wootton's performances at the under-16 championships, Thorp praised his decision-making and skills, describing the recent Riverside High School graduate as an elite kick.
As well as his Tasmania Devils commitments during the Christmas and New Year period, Wootton has been keeping busy through some different methods of training.
Also a highly-skilled golfer, he was a part of Riverside Golf Club's Longest Day event for the Cancer Council, playing 72 holes in one day alongside Caleb Brewer, Lucas Cooper, Lucas Boyden and Dane Plakalovic.
The quintet and the club raised more than $5000 before Wootton, Brewer, Plakalovic and Finn Price moved onto their next test of endurance - running 100 lots of 100-metres.
The 100 100s have become a popular trend in recent years through the influence of Angus, Andrew and Hamish Brayshaw - who have been doing the feat on Christmas Day for the last decade.
Wootton credited Brewer with the idea for the quartet to take part.
"It was pretty fun, the first 50 were probably the hardest but then it felt quicker over the last 50," he said.
"It got a bit boring just going up and down but it was pretty fun."
The 2024 TSL fixture is yet to be released, with the state's football pathway to transition into regional football at the end of the year.
Launceston and fellow TSL side North Launceston will be two of the six outfits in the Northern Premier League, with the other successful applicants to be announced before the 2024 season.
