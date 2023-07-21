If South Launceston's Lucas Wootton turns out half as good as his favourite AFL player, he has a strong future on his hands.
The 16-year-old, who loves to run and hit targets off the half-back flank, fittingly loves Nick Daicos and has taken a major step to joining him in the big league.
Wootton and fellow Tasmanian Jasper Hay were named in the under-16 All-Australian side following their national championships campaign in June and July.
"It's a great achievement in my footy career," Wootton said.
"It was a great experience against the best in the country and it was good to play with other people across Tasmania.
"It's a big step up from junior footy up to national stuff, it's a lot faster and teams are very fit."
The grade 10 Riverside High student dealt impressively with the step up, appearing among Tasmania's best players twice - identifying the win against Gold Coast Academy as his strongest performance.
He collected 28 disposals on the AFL side's home ground as Tasmania went down by 10 goals.
Wootton's performances at the championships were praised by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.
"He's a hard-running and skilful defender who used the ball exceptionally well whether in defence or creating through the midfield," Sheehan said.
Lucas' mother, Ally, was understandably proud of his recognition.
"We're extremely proud of him. He's worked really hard on all his skills and his fitness - it's well deserved," she said.
The success comes after Wootton joined South Launceston from Launceston at the start of 2022, in what he described as a "hard" process.
However, his family are very pleased with how the Bulldogs have welcomed them to the club after "not knowing many people".
Despite juggling three sports, Wootton has also represented Tasmania in touch football and plays off a handicap of five in golf.
"Consolidated his position and was resolute down back throughout the championships, with his intercept marking and dash features of his play. Averaged 16.2 disposals and five marks as the Allies defence set up a unit most couldn't penetrate."
