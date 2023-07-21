The Examiner
Lucas Wootton picked in under-16 All-Australian football team

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 22 2023 - 2:30am
If South Launceston's Lucas Wootton turns out half as good as his favourite AFL player, he has a strong future on his hands.

