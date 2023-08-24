The Northern Tasmanian Junior Football Association's big days have arrived, with eight grand finals to be played across two days at UTAS Stadium.
Eight clubs - Deloraine, East Launceston, South Launceston, Prospect, East Coast, Longford, Launceston and Scottsdale - will take part in the matches, which start with the under-12 division two boys on Saturday and end with the under-16 division ones on Sunday.
The under-16 match-up pits the minor premiers South Launceston against Prospect, with the Bulldogs winning all four of the pair's duels this season.
Captain Lochlan Taylor said his side had played a good brand of footy throughout the season.
"A grand final is a different sort of game, so we've got to bring out our best footy," he said.
"We want to play our best brand of footy on a big ground and hopefully nullify their influence when they've got the ball and work hard in defence."
Prospect had a slow start to the season, losing their first two games before "picking up the pace" and qualifying for the grand final with a three-point win over East Launceston.
Captain Jye Doherty explained where their improvements had come from.
"Our communication throughout our groups [have improved], our forwards, mids and backs are starting to execute our plays," he said.
"We've been good at knowing where your player is and how to defend or make contact with our player to get on a roll - just being able to communicate with the team and knowing what they're doing and what you're doing."
Launceston finished the under-17 girls' home-and-away season undefeated but East Launceston got the better of them in the second semi-final - qualifying for the Lions for the big dance.
Blues vice-captain Nepheli Papavasileiou said her side benefited from the loss.
"I feel like it was good to play East because we only played them once throughout the whole season, so we probably should have played them a couple more times," she said.
"It was good because we went through undefeated and it just brought us back to reality a bit when they beat us."
Their opponents are looking to put in a complete four-quarter performance like they did last time they met.
"The last match was a great chance to have another crack at them and it gives us a lot more hope going into the granny," captain Lucy Dennis said.
"We're going to have to be good with our link-up and just making sure everyone is up and about before the game and we're ready to go right from the start."
Saturday
9.30am - under-12 division 2: Deloraine v East Launceston
11.25am - under-12 division 1: South Launceston v Prospect
1.15pm - under-14 division 2: East Coast v Prospect
3.05pm - under-14 division 1: South Launceston v Prospect
Sunday
9.30am - under-14 girls: South Launceston v Longford
11.25am - under-16 division 2: Scottsdale v Longford
1.35pm - under-17 girls: East Launceston v Launceston
3.30pm - under-16 division 1: South Launceston v Prospect
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.