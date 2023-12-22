Riverside Golf Club teenagers tackle 72 holes for a good cause

Playing four rounds of golf in a row may sound like torture to many.
However, five teenagers took on the challenge of playing four rounds in one day at Riverside Golf Club on Sunday, raising money for the Cancer Council's Longest Day event.
Sixteen-year-olds Lucas Wootton, Lucas Cooper, Dane Plakalovic, Lucas Boyden and Caleb Brewer all played 72 holes for the event after Cooper saw a TV advertisement.
"The experience was great, I really enjoyed taking on the challenge for a great cause, being out on the course for 11 hours was very tiring, physically and mentally," Brewer said.
"The most enjoyable part of the day was walking up the last hole with all of the 5 boys and our dads, that was something I'll remember for a while.
"The hardest part would have been the third round of 18, only because you were tired but still had 18 to go."
Spending 11 hours and 40 minutes out on the course, the boys walked 31 kilometres for the day, with the golf club currently raising $5520, surpassing their goal of $4000.
The quintet were not the only members of the club to take up the challenge, with four others playing a shortened 36-hole version.
Greg Winch and Sean Mullen achieved the feat together, as did general manager Mark Boulton and committee member Amanda Smith.
