The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

'Most fun I've had playing footy': Top draft prospect McKercher on 2023

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 4 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Allies national championship win and Tasmania Devils minor premiership run has resulted in Colby McKercher's most enjoyable year of football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.