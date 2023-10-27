The Examinersport
Leake's 'uncanny ability' praised as AFL draft stocks rise

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 12:33pm
James Leake's breakout season is putting him firmly on the AFL draft radar of most clubs, named as a top prospect by talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

