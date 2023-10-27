Leake's 'uncanny ability' praised as AFL draft stocks rise

James Leake's breakout season is putting him firmly on the AFL draft radar of most clubs, named as a top prospect by talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan.
Following Launceston teammate Arie Schoenmaker's inclusion in the tall defender prospects, Leake has been named in the small and medium defender list.
"[James is] a medium defender and forward who won All-Australian honours as a defender for the Allies at the national championships in the middle of the season then played some eye-catching matches as a forward for the Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League during a breakout season," Sheehan said.
"With mercurial ability in the air and uncanny ability around goals he looks to have unique versatility which was on display during 11 matches for the Devils where he averaged 16.1 disposals and kicked 17 goals, which included a five-goal haul against the Dandenong Stingrays in round 17."
Earlier this week, The Herald Sun reported that Leake is emerging as a "potential top-10 bolter" for the draft, with Melbourne, Greater Western Sydney and Geelong believed to be looking at the 18-year-old.
With Schoenmaker, Leake, Colby McKercher and Ryley Sanders all touted as potential first-round picks, this year's draft shapes as the most successful in recent memory, including 2018 where Tarryn Thomas and Chayce Jones went at picks eight and nine respectively.
Sheehan also praised Wynyard's Geordie Payne, who attended the Victorian State Combine after attracting enough interest from clubs.
The 17-year-old was also named the Tasmania Devils' best and fairest this season.
"[Geordie is] a medium defender whose intercept marking and neat ball use were features of his game throughout the year," Sheehan said.
"He averaged 18.2 disposals at 76 per cent efficiency, five marks and five rebound-50s in the Coates Talent League to be one of the Tasmania Devils' most consistent players.
"His standing vertical jump of 72 centimetres was ranked equal-fourth among State Draft Combine participants and he also produced a slick 2.98 seconds for the 20-metre sprint."
The 2023 AFL Draft is on November 20 and 21, with the rookie draft to be held the following day.
