Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra wins top gong at National Live Music Awards

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 15 2023 - 4:00pm
The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra has claimed a national level award. Picture by Caleb Miller
The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has won a prestigious national award for its contribution to live classical music.

