Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra wins top gong at National Live Music Awards

The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has won a prestigious national award for its contribution to live classical music.
The state orchestra claimed the Best Classical Act award at the National Live Music Awards in early October, underlining its standing as an Australian "powerhouse in classical music".
"We are deeply honoured to have received this prestigious national award, which highlights our musicians' extraordinary dedication and talent," said Caroline Sharpen, TSO's chief executive officer.
"This award is a testament to the orchestra's exceptional artistry and commitment to Tasmanian audiences."
READ MORE: Launceston bike centre's swish new look
The annual National Live Music Awards recognise the best of the business in Australia's live music industry, celebrating the diversity and success of the Australian live music scene and its exceptional vocalists and musicians.
To win the award, the TSO beat other nominees for the Best Classical Act Award 2023 like distinguished ensembles and artists the Australian String Quartet, and others such as the Australian Vocal Ensemble featuring Katie Noonan, Fiona Campbell, Andrew Goodwin, and Andrew O'Connor, Ensemble Offspring and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
The victory is a "significant milestone in the TSO's history" according to Ms Sharp, who said going up against such highly-regarded national talent - and winning the award - was a major achievement.
READ MORE: Photos from the 150th Launceston Show
The winners in various categories are determined through peer nominations, reviews, and select public voting.
"[That voting system] tells us the orchestra is much-loved across the country," Ms Sharp said.
The now award-winning TSO most recently performed in Launceston at Junction Arts Festival in late September as part of their 75th anniversary season and will return again next year.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.