Were you at the Launceston Show? Check out our pics

The three-day event is has filled out much of Quercus Park with hot cinnamon donut and food stalls, laser tag, dodgems and carnival rides like the house of horrors.
Other favourites, like the National Young Judges And Paraders Competition - where young sheep, cattle and poultry and their handlers compete - returned alongside chartered helicopter rides, haystack mazes and petting sheds.
The Show also tallied an increased interest in its cottage industry sections - craft, needlework and cookery displays - receiving more than 800 entries.
The Launceston Royal Show runs from Thursday, October 12, to Saturday, October 14, at Quercus Park, Carrick.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.