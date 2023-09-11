The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra will embark on a five-concert "musical odyssey" this month at multiple venues across the North, all in one weekend.
The state's leading orchestra is bringing some of its most outstanding musicians to perform at three separate locations from Friday, September 22, to Sunday, September 24.
Starting with two nights of Live Sessions at Launceston's Junction Arts Festival, TSO chief executive Caroline Sharpen said music lovers could immerse themselves in the virtuosic sounds of wind and strings.
"The experience is intimate, immediate and full of beans," Ms Sharpen said.
"These shows are designed to inspire awe and wonder for audiences of all ages.
"While we eagerly await the reopening of Albert Hall, our Launceston home, music enthusiasts can continue to enjoy the TSO live - and feel part of the performance"
The Live Sessions feature two sets of short pieces - or single movements - performed by chamber-size orchestra on Friday and Saturday evening, September 22 and 23.
Following the Sessions will be concerts at the iconic Woolmers Estate near Longford and at The Mechanic's Institute Hall in Scottsdale, both of which will host a variety of chamber orchestra and brass ensemble showings.
The Woolmers Estate show, midday on September 23, features outstanding musicians of the Overland Ensemble, like David Robins and Pius Choi on trombones, Mitch Nissen with a bass trombone and Rachel Kelly on the tuba.
They will perform favourites by Gershwin and Debussy and pieces by Tasmania's own Tim Jones.
The Overland Ensemble then heads to the Mechanics Institute Hall in Scottsdale on Sunday, September 23, to treat locals who have previously only watched streamed TSO concerts as part of the regional TSO to You program.
Tickets for Live Sessions in Launceston, Woolmers Estate near Longford and the Mechanics Institute Hall in Scottsdale and more information on times can be found at the TSO website.
