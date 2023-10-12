Concept designs have been revealed for the new-look Launceston Bike Centre.
The iconic family facility has been closed for more than four years following a landslip that caused severe cracking.
City of Launceston says fixing the centre - which is built inside an old water reservoir - has been one of the council's most technically complex challenges of the past decade.
Council will this weekend open tenders for the final two stages of the project, construction of the playspace and carpark upgrades.
All going to plan, the centre will reopen in the first three months of 2024.
"We all know the nostalgia and popularity of the Road Safety Centre, which has become a staple of children's birthday parties in Northern Tasmania," mayor Matthew Garwood said.
"It's intended the new playspace will have the same theme and feel as the previous version, but with some significant and fun improvements.
"We're excited to be moving forward into the final construction stages and seeing the project open to the public next year."
The $2.5 million redevelopment began in 2022 with significant earth and drainage works, while fixes to the reservoir floor and a new retaining wall were completed earlier this year.
Cr Garwood said community feedback had helped council design the playspace and fit-out elements.
"We thank Launceston families for their patience while we've completed the complex site stabilisation works," he said.
"We're now calling for tenders for the third and fourth stages ... that's an exciting position to be in.
"We hope [the redevelopment] will give the facility a new lease on life and continue to provide fun and engagement to future generations."
