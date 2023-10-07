The City of Launceston council has made good on its promise of a $5 million cash injection into the Albert Hall Renewal, voting to commit the extra funds.
Only councillor Tim Walker voted against the budget amendment to chip in $5,635,000 after quizzing council officers over its impact on the organisation's finances.
The shortfall was first predicted in May 2023, when a progress report indicated costs for the third stage of the project, which overhauls the venue's eastern wing, could rise by up to $6 million.
The council had not committed any funds at that point, with the entire project to be funded by an $11.58 million contribution from the federal government.
The additional council funds bring the total budget to more than $17 million.
This includes the increased spend on the stage three works, which have been contracted to SHAPE Australia for $13,307,756.90, excluding GST.
This was approved in a closed council session rather than through the typical tender review process, as council officers said the project was "significant" and required input from all councillors.
This is a Guaranteed Maximum Price contract, which means SHAPE Australia is responsible for covering any costs over that value.
Speaking at the October 5 meeting of the council, Cr Walker asked officers present if there was any indication of where the extra money was coming from and if the council could still meet its existing commitments.
"Is there a more detailed analysis," he said.
"We can say that this money is coming out of consolidated revenue, I suppose, but does it have operational impacts in other areas for the council in this financial year?"
The answer was that as a capital works project, the Albert Hall renewal would not have an impact on the operational budget and that officers had scrutinised cashflow to ensure all pre-existing commitments would be met.
