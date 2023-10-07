The Examiner
Albert Hall renewal to move ahead as council funding formally confirmed

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated October 8 2023 - 7:54am, first published 4:30am
The City of Launceston council has made good on its promise of a $5 million cash injection into the Albert Hall Renewal, voting to commit the extra funds.

