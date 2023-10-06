The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Michael Kevin Davis was given a chance to stay home and stay out of trouble

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 7 2023 - 7:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Kevin Davis leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court last month
Michael Kevin Davis leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court last month

A 40-year-old man who received a twelve-month home detention order after driving at patrons of the Exeter Hotel and then going back six months later has received a chance to stay out of jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.