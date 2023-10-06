Legana creatives and crafters are pushing for their own makers' market to find new outlets for their wares.
The idea came from Edain Kyair, a wax melt maker, who put a call on a Facebook community page to see how many people from Legana would be interested in a makers market in their town.
She said she wrote something along the lines of "Legana needs a market, who's interested in seeing what we can do?,"
The response was "overwhelming," Mrs Kyair said.
"I got at least 75 different posts from people underneath that saying 'they make this' or 'this would be a really good idea' and 'we wish you luck'."
"There's a very positive vibe coming back from the Legana community to do this," she said.
"Legana is a smallish community and we want an outlet to display our goods and we want something that we can actually take pride in ourselves and possibly manage and run and make it a community central kind of market."
Mrs Kyair is hoping that the market will eventually be held in Tatania Way, the area between the Legana shopping centre car park and the oval.
She said her vision is to eventually have between 25-30 stalls lining the area for people to market their homemade goods.
Although a few local makers display items in other markets like Evandale and Launceston, this project is all about "community pride and spirit," Mrs Kyair said.
"We just want something that we can call our own."
Jenny Dillon another creator and supporter of the market said the project would help her expand her greeting card business.
Both Ms Dillon and Mrs Kyair currently sell their creations online through outlets like Etsy, Facebook or through personal contacts.
Both say being able to sell at a market would help them expand their business and have a wider community to sell to.
Support for the market has even come from very young entrepreneurs like 11-year-old Addison Drotsky who creates cards, labels, t-shirts and Christmas baubles.
Miss Drotsky has been selling her creations for a year, mostly to friends and family, and said that having a market would allow her to meet new people and start spreading her business.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said the project needs to be brought to the council for a permit application and would need to comply with the planning scheme and safety regulations.
The council was supportive of the market that had been proposed, which would bring a level of vibrancy to Legana, the mayor said.
