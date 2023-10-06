After a tumultuous week in state politics, Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the government will get back to business when parliament returns on October 17 with further developments to be brought to the House of Assembly regarding the Commission of Inquiry and Macquarie Point stadium.
It has been a week since Mr Rockliff demanded that former senior government minister and attorney-general resign from cabinet after a text message from her to staff that appeared to denigrate victim-survivors was unearthed.
Ms Archer also quit the Liberal party that day and indicated she would resign from parliament following her demotion, but then announced she would consider sitting on the crossbench.
Mr Rockliff demanded she either provide the government with a written guarantee of confidence and supply or resign by October 9 or he would call a general election.
Ms Archer resigned hours after the ultimatum.
In his first public appearance since her resignation, Mr Rockliff expressed no regret on his handling of the situation.
"Leaders are there to make decisions," he said.
"Some of those decisions are tough calls, but ones that have to be made."
Mr Rockliff said now with parliamentary scheduling back on track, the government intended to table a bill to fund its response to the Commission of Inquiry's final report on state responses to child sexual abuse claims in schools, hospitals and youth justice facilities.
He said the proposed Macquarie Point stadium's assessment process under projects of state significance laws would be debated when parliament returned.
Two former Liberal premiers and two former Labor premiers gathered at an event on Parliament House lawns on Friday to express their support for the Voice to Parliament.
All were reluctant to weigh into the current state of Tasmanian politics, however.
Former Labor premier Michael Field, who led a Labor minority government with support from the Greens for a short time in 1989, said the minority government situation now was incomparable.
"I sympathise with the predicament that he faces and it's very difficult to run a parliament under the circumstances he's governing under," he said.
Mr Rockliff served as deputy premier under former Liberal premiers Will Hodgman and Peter Gutwein.
Mr Hodgman said he continued to have confidence that his former party colleagues could continue to govern the state.
Mr Gutwein said he had confidence in Mr Rockliff's leadership.
"What you see is what you get," he said.
"He does wear his heart on his sleeve, he's a compassionate man, but he's also a very determined individual."
