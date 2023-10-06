Next year's Tasmanian State League season could be seriously good.
With the competition coming to an end before regional football solves all of the state's problems, teams will be looking to be the last premiers listed on the TSL's honour roll.
While the dust has barely settled on Kingborough's inaugural premiership, some clubs have already stacked up, announcing huge signings as they look to write their name into the history books.
Lauderdale have signed literally and figuratively the biggest free agent in Tasmanian football and have their eyes on another, with a maiden premiership in their sights having gone down in 2017, '18 and '19.
Former GWS, Carlton and Essendon ruck Andrew Phillips - who retired from the AFL on August 7 and was announced at the Southern Bombers on September 20 - will create an imposing tall duo with Sam Siggins.
The Bombers have also entered "healthy discussions" with home-grown talent Mitch Robinson according to coach Allen Christensen, who alongside Josh McGuinness would make five former AFL-listed players in Lauderdale's squad.
That's all without mentioning that Southern superstar Thor Boscott, who finished his coaching career at Cygnet with a second premiership and best-on-ground medal and could be heading back to his former club.
An outfit like that is seemingly what the TSL was designed to be when revamped and repackaged in 2009 - back when it had involvement from teams all around Tasmania.
Clarence have also dipped into the former AFL player market for next season with former Brisbane and Essendon forward Josh Green rejoining the Kangaroos after two years in the SFL.
So, while the Launceston-based TSL clubs have already been strong for at least the last five seasons, imagine if they made some calls and got their former draftees back on their books.
North Launceston have players all around Australia that have either made it to the top or crossed Bass Strait to further their football career.
With the likes of Jay Lockhart (22 AFL games), Jay Foon, Oliver Sanders, Michael Stingel and Tom Donnelly all heading to the mainland in recent years - just getting one or two of them back would have the Northern Bombers in good stead for a 10th grand final in 11 seasons.
Understandably, they might not feel the need to, having reached the grand final this year through strong internal development but adding a couple of those surnames to your teamsheet certainly strengthens your hand.
Launceston have had a former AFL player don their kit in recent years, with Jackson Thurlow in the Blues' 2022 premiership after a career at Geelong and Sydney.
Although he didn't play in 2023, could the last year of the competition be enough to get him back out on the field?
Teams could also have a crack at getting a player with no obvious ties to Tasmania down for a kick or two with Christensen the most recent example of this.
In the early days of the TSL (once again, when it was at its peak with 10 teams), several former AFL players did one-off, fly-in fly-out jobs but the Northern Bombers actually had a superstar as a premiership player.
First coming down in 2013, 268-game Collingwood Magpie and Fremantle Docker Chris Tarrant signed on with North Launceston for five games and finals in the following season.
Eight matches later, he had his first senior premiership under his belt after playing in the 2002, 2003 and 2011 AFL grand final losses for the Pies.
Speaking highly of his experience with the Bombers, could this also be something that TSL teams look at next season?
Even if it's not, the competition will be must-watch viewing, with unique and high stakes staring teams in the face.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.