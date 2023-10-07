The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Environment
Our Future

Swift parrot wins bird of the year, highlights need for conservation

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 7 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The swift parrot is your 2023 bird of the year. Picture by Nevil Lazarus
The swift parrot is your 2023 bird of the year. Picture by Nevil Lazarus

Tasmania's iconic swift parrot has taken the crown of BirdLife Australia's bird of the year, after coming back from 10th place in the early days of polling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.