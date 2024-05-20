The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Journalism is not a crime': Launceston for Assange rallies in Civic Square

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Launceston for Assange campaign in Launceston's Civic Square on May 19. Picture by Craig George
The Launceston for Assange campaign in Launceston's Civic Square on May 19. Picture by Craig George

Ahead of Julian Assange's possible extradition to the United States on May 20, Launceston's action group held a demonstration in Civic Square on May 19.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.