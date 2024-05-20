'Journalism is not a crime': Launceston for Assange rallies in Civic Square

Ahead of Julian Assange's possible extradition to the United States on May 20, Launceston's action group held a demonstration in Civic Square on May 19.
Former WikiLeaks publisher and whistle-blower Julian Assange published a series of highly sensitive content leaked from the US Army in 2010.
Mr Assange had been incarcerated since 2019 in London's notorious Belmarsh Prison.
Event organiser Natalie Harding said the Australian government needs to make his return to home soil "non-negotiable".
"We are running this as we, like the majority of Australians, support Julian Assange and don't believe our government have done enough to stop his extradition," Ms Harding said.
"We want the Albanese government to end his political imprisonment."
Launceston lawyer Vanessa Bleyer had worked in the field of public interest for more than 20 years and said Julian Assange's case was a "legal mess".
"If you're confused about the legal situation he has experienced, and continues to, I'm not going to be able to make sense of it for you today - because it's non-nonsensical," Ms Bleyer said.
"People go to jail for committing criminal offences - journalism is not a crime.
"I am ashamed that the legal system is sought to be utilised to achieve some kind of political travesty.
"It's a political issue and the law should not be used in the manner that is has been."
Ms Bleyer said extradition was a legal concept and countries have different laws around it.
"Quite simply, if one country wants you because they're investigating you for a crime, but you're in another country - extradition is the process by which they can seek to forcefully take you to their shores," she said.
"It was in 2010 that Julian's unfortunate journey with the law began."
Ms Harding said she was very lucky to have parliamentary advocates for Mr Assange speak at the rally, including Bridget Archer MP, Andrew Wilkie MP, Senator Peter-Whish-Wilson and Senator Nick McKim.
Mrs Archer said it had been "well-over 4000 days" since Mr Assange saw freedom.
"For not doing anything wrong - for not committing any crime," Mrs Archer said.
"That should be really alarming to anybody that values public interest, that values free speech, that values journalism."
Mrs Archer said she had "trepidation" about what the hearing will bring - but pressure will continue to be pushed until Mr Assange comes home.
"I feel disheartened in some ways and I feel it's been going on for a long time - I have trepidation about what tomorrow will bring," she said.
"But I also feel a bit more optimistic than i have done in these five years, with the decision that the house of representatives anonymously made this year - calling on Julian to be free."
