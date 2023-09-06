The federal government will set up a captive breeding program for an endangered West Coast species and is urging the salmon industry to clean up Macquarie Harbour.
It is also moving to better protect the critically endangered swift parrot, partly through reducing the number of sugar gliders, a key predator.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek on National Threatened Species Day on September 7 will announce the Albanese Government will initially invest more than $2.1 million to protect the Maugean skate.
That will include a captive breeding program to build an insurance population, as was done for the Tasmanian devil when the facial tumour disease cut a swathe through the species.
Macquarie Harbour is believed to be the last place in the world where the ancient species still exists, and there are thought to be fewer than 1000 left.
The government believes their numbers are decreasing because of low oxygen levels and poor water quality.
"The Maugean skate has been in trouble for many years now and the population in Bathurst Harbour is already lost," Ms Plibersek said.
"We have to act fast to bring it back from the brink of extinction.
"We need better protection and funding for urgent conservation, and that's exactly what we're doing."
Ms Plibersek said poor water quality in Macquarie Harbour from aquaculture and hydro operations was the key threat to the skate.
"Our government is committed to doing what we can to assist, and we urge the salmon industry and Tasmanian government to take the action needed to clean up Macquarie Harbour so the Maugean skate can survive for another 100 million years," she said.
The skate's listing as endangered is being reassessed and the government has put updated conservation advice in place to guide the species' protection and recovery.
The government also has a new recovery plan for the swift parrot.
It said they were once found widely across eastern Australia, but there were now only about 750 mature birds left.
The plan includes improving and increasing their breeding habitat in Tasmania and reducing sugar glider numbers in breeding areas.
The gliders - not native to Tasmania - eat parrot eggs and kill chicks and sometimes adults.
At least one Tasmanian council - Devonport - traps and kills gliders to protect the parrots.
READ MORE: Students take the plunge at carnival
The Tasmanian and Queensland governments have signed up to the federal plan, with Victoria and New South Wales invited to join.
"This new recovery plan will help all governments protect and revive this iconic species," Ms Plibersek said.
"It will help protect them from predators, support their habitats and promote their future breeding."
The government plans to invest $1.3 million in projects to support the parrot's recovery.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.