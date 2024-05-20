'A national disgrace': Councillors seek to do more against domestic violence

Councillors and other employees at the City of Launceston council will now have to undergo respectful relationships training, as the organisation seeks to position itself at the forefront of change.
The change comes about after a motion brought by councillor Andrew Palmer on May 16, which included three parts.
These were to acknowledge that "that family and domestic violence has never, and will never be tolerated in our community", that the council already has some support for victims of domestic and family violence, and to implement respectful relationships training.
The council already offers paid leave for domestic and family violence, allows employees to change work duties, hours and contact details to protect them, and other support including an employee assistance program and other financial support.
Much of this had been implemented as a result of a previous motion by former mayor Albert van Zetten, which commissioned a council Domestic and Family Violence Strategy.
Cr Palmer said, while it was encouraging to hear there was an array of training and support on offer to councillors and council employees, it was not quite enough.
"Over decades, we've seen huge attention and investment in supporting the victims of domestic violence, however we know prevention is better than cure," he said.
"It has been so encouraging to hear about some of the programs going into our schools teaching children about what a respectful relationship looks like. The way we speak to one another, the way we should listen.
"So what about in our workplaces? How are we ensuring that those around us in this workspace also have the opportunity to see what a respectful relationship looks like?"
Cr Palmer said the council had to "lead by example" and act immediately, as domestic and family violence - particularly against women - was a "national disgrace".
While most councillors offered their vocal support, including Lindi McMahon who said the council was being "the change we all hope for", Joe Pentridge was the only person who voiced a contrary opinion.
Although he voted in favour of the motion, Cr Pentridge felt the council was overstepping boundaries.
"We're here to manage the city," he said.
"We are treading on very thin ice when we start interfering with our employees' lives.
"I'd be disappointed if we weren't all 100 per cent in agreement with what Cr Palmer has said, but I don't think it's a council responsibility. We've got too much on our plate."
This received some pushback, and councillor Alex Britton said it was the council's job to represent its constituents.
"It's very clear that the community has overwhelming views that not enough has been done in this space," he said.
The motion was endorsed unanimously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.