Mums rally behind Choosing Hope walk for pregnancy loss and infant death

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 5 2023 - 5:00am
Codi Baylis leads the the Choosing Hope Walk to Remember last year. Picture Phillip Biggs
Launceston mums will come together this month and walk to support those who have experienced infant death and miscarriage, through the annual Choosing Hope Walk to Remember.

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

