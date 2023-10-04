Launceston mums will come together this month and walk to support those who have experienced infant death and miscarriage, through the annual Choosing Hope Walk to Remember.
Organised by Cubs Club Playgroup founder Codie Baylis, the walk is in partnership with Bears of Hope - a charity which provides support and counseling to families who experienced infant death during or after pregnancy.
"We're trying to bring people together and make people feel not so alone," Ms Baylis said.
"We want to build some awareness around how pregnancy loss and infant death impacts families all around Launceston and around the world."
She said the family friendly walk was five kilometres around the riverbend, and would include DJ's, food trucks and face painting to welcome families.
"There'll be a ceremony where people can honor the baby that they've lost and we'll say their name as we throw flowers into the Tamar," she said.
According to Miscarriage Australia, miscarriages occurred in at least 15 per cent of confirmed pregnancies.
It reported the actual rate of miscarriage's to be much higher at around one in four pregnancies.
Ms Baylis said the walk would fundraise for Bears of Hope, who provide a number of unique services.
"They raise funds for counselling, and when someone has a pregnancy loss or an infant death, they're given a pack from Bears of Hope," Ms Baylis said.
"There's also a bear that is in honour of another child that's been lost as well, so the idea is that your child's name lives on through the bear, and then the bear is given to another family that has experienced loss.
"In a way it provides some comfort and to know that you're not alone."
The Choosing Hope walk starts at 12:30 on October 16, with the walk commencing at 1pm.
Registrations can be made online through Choosing Hope's website.
