Federal government hits back at state Liberals' budget criticism

The federal government condemned claims by state Treasurer Michael Ferguson that Tasmania was "left off the map" in the federal budget regarding funding for infrastructure projects.
The federal government says Tasmania's infrastructure spending has increased from $1.56 billion to $1.79 billion.
Mr Ferguson said last week that the "inflationary" federal budget would cause Tasmanians pain via higher interest rates, and the state missed out on critical infrastructure funding for key projects.
He said the state's total road and rail component had reduced by $40 million, however Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Carol Brown said this was not the case.
"Recent claims of a $40 million reduction over the forward estimates are incorrect - in fact there was a $40 million increase, Ms Brown said.
"We worked closely with the Tasmanian Government and their officials during the recent caretaker period to determine priority projects."
She said between the 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook's forward estimates and the 2024-25 budget, Tasmania's infrastructure spending had increased from $1.56 billion to $1.79 billion.
"That means Tasmania will be $236 million better off," Ms Brown said.
"We have also committed an extra $284 million to projects, including $171 million to six new projects and $113 million to help the Tasmanian Government deliver on four existing projects - representing an uplift in spend."
Mr Ferguson also criticised the budget's exclusion of key infrastructure projects such as the proposed Tamar River Bridge crossing, or the redevelopment of parts of the Launceston General Hospital.
Ms Brown said she welcomed the state government's engagement with Infrastructure Australia on the Tamar River Crossing.
"We look forward to considering this project in the future once Infrastructure Australia has completed its assessment," Ms Brown said.
"The Albanese government remains committed to working with the Tasmanian Government on delivering key infrastructure upgrades and new projects.
"We look forward to working closely with Michael Ferguson and the Tasmanian Government on delivering key projects around the state, and I hope we can have a constructive and positive relationship moving forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.