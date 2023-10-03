Independent MHA John Tucker has said Premier Jeremy Rockliff is a "lame duck" and Treasurer Michael Ferguson was the only Liberal capable of taking the leadership.
Mr Tucker, who along with fellow former Liberal, Bass MHA Lara Alexander, hold the balance of power in the chamber, made his comments after Mr Rockliff on Tuesday gave an ultimatum to former attorney-general Elise Archer to either resign from parliament or do a deal with the government.
In an interview, Mr Tucker said he was confident the government could be put back on track if it were under the right leadership - Michael Ferguson.
"IU think that he's the only one that at the present moment could step up and take on that leadership role," he said.
Mr Tucker's comment came after Michael Ferguson said recently that he would not challenge for the leadership, and that his loyalty to Mr Rockliff was important.
"Jeremy Rockliff is a lame duck that's been plucked, gutted, cooked and hanging up in a cellar."
Earlier, Ms Alexander said her confidence in Mr Rockliff had diminished as a result of the debacle surrounding Ms Archer and his response to it.
Labor Franklin MHA Dean Winter said Mr Rockliff was "finished" after the crossbench threw its support behind Mr Ferguson.
