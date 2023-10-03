Plans to build a multi-storey luxury hotel at the site of a disused warehouse in the Launceston CBD have been put back to the public for consultation.
An application to build a 230-room, 11-floor hotel at the site of the Alfred Harrap and Sons warehouse on Cimitiere Street, and renovate the Clarion Hotel on Tamar Street was approved by the City of Launceston council in 2020.
This attracted some controversy, with Launceston Heritage not Highrise lodging an unsuccessful appeal against the development that year.
Designs for the hotel at the Alfred Harrap and Sons site, known as the 'Warehouse Hotel' have been changed as of 2023, and the extent of the revisions require another council approval.
Chief among these are the removal of two floors, which reduces building height by 5.1 metres, and a reduction in the number of rooms to 179.
The removal of rooms from the design also reduces the overall size of the hotel.
Planning firm Ireneinc, which was responsible for the original design, said the development remained broadly similar to what was previously approved, but the modifications have resulted in a "better design outcome".
"The overall appearance of the building and proposed uses remains the same," they said.
"The primary difference is the reduction in both height and bulk, along with other internal design changes which have resulted in a better design outcome."
The two-story Alfred Harrap and Sons Warehouse on the corner of Cimitiere and Tamar Streets will remain, however the single story building immediately adjacent will be demolished.
The facades of the heritage-listed buildings will be retained.
Plans for the Clarion Hotel, which is called the 'Boutique Hotel' in design documents, remain the same as those approved in 2020.
That hotel will have 37 rooms in the existing building, and another 18 rooms spread across two levels in a new guest wing at the rear of the building
Community consultation on the revised proposal is open until October 17.
