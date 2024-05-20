Jesse Robson faces serious aggravated assault and firearm charges

A Ravenswood man did not apply for bail when he appeared on serious firearm charges from Sunday May 19.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 19, Tasmania Police responded to an isolated incident in Ravenswood involving a 29-year-old man making threats with a firearm inside a residence.
Jesse Robson, 29, was remanded in custody by magistrate Sharon Cure to appear again via video on June 6 2024.
Mr Robson faces a count of aggravated assault for pointing a firearm at Michelle Rowena Cannon while threatening to shoot her.
He faces a second count of aggravated assault for pointing a firearm at Laura Robson.
Mr Robson faces a third count of aggravated assault for saying, "I can see you running ...shoot you in the head" whilst in possession of a firearm.
He faces several firearm charges, including recklessly discharging a firearm, possession of a Lithgow .303 calibre bolt action rifle, possession of seven .303 calibre rounds, possessing a crossbow, possessing body armour without a permit and possessing a prohibited firearm for which a firearms licence cannot be issued, namely an MP5k gel blaster.
