The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jesse Robson faces serious aggravated assault and firearm charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 21 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Robson faces serious aggravated assault and firearm charges
Jesse Robson faces serious aggravated assault and firearm charges

A Ravenswood man did not apply for bail when he appeared on serious firearm charges from Sunday May 19.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.