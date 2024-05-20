'It's part of being Australian': volunteers recognised in annual celebration

There are baby photos of Daniel Watson sitting in an early search and rescue truck. It's no wonder he's been a volunteer in Deloraine for more than 20 years; it's in his blood.
"People ask, 'Why should I give up so much time?', but I think part of being Australian is to stand up and help out your community when you can," Mr Watson said.
"It doesn't matter how you help out your community as long as you do it - that's what makes everything go around."
His father was one of the founders of the Meander Valley SES Unit, which recently celebrated its 40 year anniversary.
"I've always been involved in search and rescue, but then I got involved with the fire brigade once I turned about 18 or 19," he said.
Now, he's brigade chief at Deloraine Fire Brigade and a team leader at the Meander Valley SES Unit.
He said there are many joint members of the fire brigade and the SES unit - including some of his best mates - and called it a "winning combination".
"If they're having a bad day, or struggling with something, they know that they can lean on the members of the brigade and we'll always be there to help each other out," Mr Watson said.
Volunteers across Australia - like Mr Watson - will be celebrated during the annual National Volunteer Week, May 20-26.
"No matter what background or walk of life you come from, there's always a role and a spot for you if you've got the positive, can-do attitude," Mr Watson said.
The theme of this year's National Volunteer Week is "Something For Everyone".
Volunteering Tasmania deputy chief executive officer Mel Blake said this year's theme highlights that there are many ways for people to use their skills and interests to volunteer.
"Getting involved in volunteering can be as simple as sharing their experience and interests, helping out in their local community or drawing on their lived experience to support others," Ms Blake said.
"The strength within our community lies in the hands of those who give freely."
According to the Volunteering Australia 2023 report, nearly 70 per cent of the Tasmanian population are volunteers.
"That's 35000 more than there was in 2019 when we undertook our last report," Ms Blake said.
Despite the report indicating an increase in volunteers in Tasmania, the current economic climate has created challenges.
"With the cost of living crisis, we are seeing that more people are finding it difficult to find time and resources to volunteer," Ms Blake said.
"We have seen in Tasmania through our state of volunteering report that the barriers to volunteering are around having limited time, the costs associated with volunteering and burnout."
Ms Blake said Volunteering Tasmania is calling on the state government to recognise the issues and invest in the volunteering sector "to ensure that it continues to thrive now and into the future".
