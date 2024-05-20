Next stage of Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub in development

Tasmania's largest multi-purpose community, sporting and recreation facility reached another milestone with the allocation of its main construction works contract.
The Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub will be the new home for netball in Northern Tasmania.
It will feature four dedicated indoor netball courts alongside three additional multi-use indoor courts for basketball, volleyball and other sports along with grandstand seating.
Vos Construction and Joinery will deliver stage two of the $43.6 million Hub at Mowbray - with $15 million from the federal government, $27.5 million from the state government, and $1.1 million from the City of Launceston.
Vos Construction and Joinery chief executive Kurt Jones said the project would employ around 240 people.
"We're excited to reuse this space as well - it's something that's important to our team and we're keen to make sure we're doing our bit to make construction sustainable," Mr Jones said.
"There will be about eight to 10 apprentices employed on this project, so we're really proud of that and it'll help us invest in our apprentice program across the state."
Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said the Hub was "well and truly overdue".
"It will be the largest facility of its type in the state ... it's important to also note that this will be one of the best buildings in terms of the consultation and advice in relation to people with disabilities.
"Whether it's site, wheelchair access or whatever disabilities someone has, this will be state of the art."
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said basketball netball courts were "terribly overdue" because of the growth in those sports.
"The Hub will go a long way to allowing more Northern Tasmanians to get active and to try a new sport or just come together as a community," Mr Ferguson said.
"It will become the home to local and state teams, the Northern Tasmania Netball Association, and social competitions."
Mr Ferguson said the Hub will open in late 2025.
