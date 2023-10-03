Like it or lump it, lower speed limits in Launceston are here to stay with more changes in the works.
From September 30 speeds were reduced on some arterial roads from 60kmh to 50kmh and from 50kmh to 40kmh through the CBD and some shopping precincts.
City of Launceston council general manager for infrastructure and assets Shane Eberhardt said reduced speed limits were not the only changes coming to Launceston streets.
He said the council was considering a variety of measures - including reverting some one-way streets to two-way thoroughfares - to make the city a more pleasant place to spend time.
"It's about giving a fair go to pedestrians rather than just motor vehicles." Mr Eberhardt said.
"We want people to sit on the side of the streets, have a coffee and actually feel like it's a pleasant environment, not seeing the cars racing past.
"We'll see more changes, not necessarily traffic speed reductions but more changes in infrastructure to slow vehicles down."
Mr Eberhardt said these were long-term plans, as traffic flows and alterations to infrastructure like traffic lights had to be considered.
As for the new speed limits, infrastructure and engineering manager Nicholas Browne said the impact would not be felt by the vast majority of motorists.
Mr Browne said traffic analysis - which included monitoring the speeds of every vehicle travelling along the roads - showed speeds were generally far slower than those originally signposted.
"One of the key things we look at is the 85th percentile," he said.
"That is the speed that 85 per cent of vehicles are travelling at or below.
"We found that 85 per cent of vehicles tended to be doing the speed limits that were proposed. For example in the city most people were doing about 37, 40kmh."
Average speeds on some affected streets, like Invermay Road, were slightly higher than the new limits, but Mr Browne said the difference in travel time was a matter of seconds.
Some Examiner readers disagreed with the changes, with Roderick Smith commenting on a September 1 story that reduced speed limits were distracting and could result in more crashes.
"I spend my time looking at the speedo and not the traffic around me," Mr Smith said.
"It is no wonder that the popular sentiment is that they exist only to raise revenue."
Another reader, going by "EM" said driving at a slower speed was a "struggle" and the onus was on pedestrians to make way for vehicles.
"I also find that I'm driving less safely if struggling to keep the car at 40 and constantly keeping my eyes on the speedo to do so instead of the road/pedestrians etc," they said.
"Having grown up in Launceston and driven here for many years, I don't recall huge accident issues from the then 60km in the city - perhaps an education campaign for pedestrians ... would be a better plan."
The council does not receive revenue from speeding fines, however Mr Browne said it did have an obligation to make conditions safe for all road users.
In the case of younger pedestrians, dropping vehicle speeds from 50kmh to 40kmh increased the chance of survival from 10 per cent to 60 per cent.
"In the last four years, we had more than 50 crashes with serious injuries on City of Launceston-managed roads. That's pretty unacceptable," Mr Browne said.
"Our city is for people, it's not for cars.
"There are roads where you need to have high speeds to get traffic moving - the highways and main roads - those are places for cars."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.