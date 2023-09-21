New paramedics are hitting the streets of Launceston, bringing a wealth of experience from the mainland.
Madison Turner, Michelle Lewis and Shelley Fellows are getting to grips with their new digs after each spending two-and-a-half years working with the New South Wales Ambulance service.
A mainlander, Ms Turner spent her time in NSW in Western Sydney while Ms Lewis and Ms Fellows are returning home to Tasmania.
Although Ms Lewis started at Bankstown and Ms Fellows started at Newcastle, they crossed paths at Leeton and made the move back to Tasmania in unison.
They each took different routes to joining the ambulance service, with Ms Fellows volunteering in Western Australia before moving to NSW.
"I was living in a more remote area where they have a paramedic and volunteer model," Ms Fellows said.
"I had no idea when I first decided to volunteer I would actually be going out in ambulances.
"Once I did, I was like 'I really like this. I think I could do this,'."
On the other hand, Ms Turner said a career inside an ambulance was inevitable.
"I always knew I was gonna go into healthcare,' she said.
"I initially started studying nursing, and it just wasn't for me.
"I wasn't built for being indoors under fluorescent lights. So on a whim I just applied for paramedicine and I loved it. I've stuck with it ever since."
All three agreed the culture of Ambulance Tasmania - and the state more broadly - was far more warm compared to the mainland, where it was easy to feel like a number not a person.
Ms Lewis said they were all raring to go.
"The culture here is so much different than New South Wales," she said.
"Everyone's way more welcoming, and the community is great as well. I'm very excited to start and get out.
"I'm and grateful to have worked with New South Wales Ambulance and bring what I was taught from there over here."
Director of operations at Ambulance Tasmania's Launceston headquarters Alistair Shephard said the three new officers brought a wealth of experience to the service.
"It's wonderful that they've had opportunities to work interstate and bring those skills and experiences from New South Wales Ambulance to Ambulance Tasmania," Mr Shephard said.
"We certainly welcome that into our ranks."
