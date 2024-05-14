Former training partners farewell their Paris Olympic dreams

Two former training partners have given emotional reactions after seeing their Paris Olympic dreams disappear.
Former Riverside High schoolmates Jake Birtwhistle and James Hansen both harboured hopes of reaching the French capital later this year in triathlon and athletics respectively.
However, both admitted defeat at the weekend after being unable to achieve the selection criteria.
The first home-state winner of the Launceston 10, Hansen had set his sights on qualifying for the 1500 metres, but said on Instagram: "It became obvious to me this week that I won't be in a position to try and qualify for the Olympic team in Paris.
"For the last four years this has been a dream of mine and I've dedicated my life and worked as hard as I possibly can to try and make it happen."
The 30-year-old achieved personal bests of 7:49.04 (3000m) in Sydney and 9:30.50 (3000m steeplechase) in Hobart less than two months ago having set four other PBs in 2023.
Thanking supporters for backing his journey, Hansen added: "Three years ago my life was in a very different spot recovering from a blood clot in my brain. I'm proud of what I've achieved the last three years running personal best times in every distance from 1500m to 10km.
"I know I couldn't have given any more and (am) thankful for the journey this dream has taken me on.
"Right now I don't know what's next. But I don't feel satisfied and like I've got the best out of myself yet. I'll now take some time to let my body heal, reset, reflect, pray and see what is next for me."
Speaking to The Examiner in 2022, Hansen said: "I want to try and make Paris in 2024 in the 1500. That will be my last chance at an Olympic Games. I've probably got one shot at it and think the qualifier is within reach."
It was a similar story for Birtwhistle who was unable to finish the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Yokohama which represented the final chance for Australian athletes to clinch an automatic nomination for Paris.
The 29-year-old also took to Instagram, saying: "Won't be getting that fairytale ending after all.
"This sport is a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and this moment now is pretty low."
Birtwhistle finished 16th overall as the highest-placed Australian in the individual triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics and helped the country to a ninth-placed finish in the mixed relay. He has a full set of Commonwealth Games medals having won team gold and individual silver on the Gold Coast in 2018 and team bronze in Birmingham four years later.
Congratulating national teammates Luke Willian and Matt Hauser for claiming Australia's two male triathlon quota spots for Paris, Birtwhistle added: "For now I'm going to spend a few days in Tokyo taking some piccas, and refilling my metaphorical cup."
Both Riverside athletes attracted huge support on their social media posts with New Zealand's Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde calling Birtwhistle a "legend of the sport, a man that never feared the front of any race at any point".
National rival Matt Smith told Hansen he was "still a legend and ripper bloke".
Birtwhistle could yet be named as a reserve when Australia's Olympic triathlon team is announced in June.
